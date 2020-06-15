First flights from Germany will arrive in Palma today. 15-06-2020 Ultima Hora

The first plane load of German tourists taking part in the Pilot Scheme in Majorca will arrive on a TUI flight from Düsseldorf at around 1030 this morning and the second authorised flight will arrive from Frankfurt later today.

It signals the start of the summer season after months of lockdown that forced the closure of borders, ports and airports nationwide.

A total of 47 flights are scheduled to land in the Balearic Islands; 39 in Majorca, 7 in Ibiza and 1 in Minorca over the next two weeks, bringing 10,900 tourists from Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hannover and Stuttgart.

TUI, DER Touristik and Schauinslad-Reisen are collaborating with the Balearic Government on the Pilot Scheme and the first batch of tourists will be staying at hotels in Playa de Palma where security measures, signage and health protocols are in place and staff have been given specific training.

Germans with second homes in Majorca will also be returning to the island.

All travellers must fill out a health questionnaire on the plane and undergo temperature control tests when they arrive at Palma Airport.

They will also have to provide a phone number and the address they’re staying at, so that Government staff can monitor their health status while they’re here.

If any of the tourists show symptoms of coronavirus or test positive for the disease whilst they’re here, they will be isolated in apartments already reserved by the Regional Government, unless they need to be hospitalised.

No Nightlife

The Balearic Government has refused to allow clubs and late night bars to open, but there's still plenty to do. Tourists can explore Bellver Castle, jump on the vintage train to Soller, sample the local cuisine at Majorca’s fabulous restaurants or top up their tan on the stunning beaches that the island is famous for.

Monitoring committee

The purpose of the Tourist Pilot Program is to make sure that all the health and safety protocols are functioning before border restrictions are fully lifted.

A Monitoring Committee has been set up to observe the process and make decisions by consensus.

It includes representatives from the Ministry of Health, the Secretary of State for Tourism, Aena, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the European Union & Cooperation and Health and Tourism officials from the Autonomous Community.