Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 26 degrees and mostly cloudy with scattered showers, a strong southerly wind and a low of 16.
It’s 25 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Andratx with a light breeze and a low of 16.
Heavy rain, sunny intervals and moderate winds are forecast in Llucmajor, with a top temperature of 27 degrees falling to 17 overnight.
It’s wet and windy in Alcudia with occasional pockets of sunshine, a high of 26 and a low of 17 degrees.
And it’s a bit miserable in Soller too with intermittent showers, light winds, a high of 27 and a low of 15. Here’s how it’s looking from our webcam in the port.
