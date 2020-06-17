Palma Bay, Majorca. 15-06-2020 Humphrey Carter

Palma is 26 degrees and mostly cloudy with scattered showers, a strong southerly wind and a low of 16.

It’s 25 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Andratx with a light breeze and a low of 16.

Heavy rain, sunny intervals and moderate winds are forecast in Llucmajor, with a top temperature of 27 degrees falling to 17 overnight.

It’s wet and windy in Alcudia with occasional pockets of sunshine, a high of 26 and a low of 17 degrees.

And it’s a bit miserable in Soller too with intermittent showers, light winds, a high of 27 and a low of 15. Here’s how it’s looking from our webcam in the port.