A raccoon spotted in the Serra de Tramuntana. 17-06-2020 Simon Potter

Since the coronavirus lockdown began in March social media sites have been awash with photos and videos of wildlife leaving their natural habitat and taking a stroll through towns and cities all over the world.

Here in Majorca, not having cars or people around for three months has made a huge difference to the environment, birds are singing in Palma, the beaches are pristine and the water is crystal clear.

Simon Potter who's a chef on the Island has sent us these great photos of a raccoon he spottedin the Serra de Tramuntana at the weekend.