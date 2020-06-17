Man dies in Palma Church Accident. 16-06-2020 A. Sepúlveda

A Colombian man who was doing volunteer work at a church in Palma has died in a work accident in Plaza Santa Pagesa.

The accident happened at around 1700 on Tuesday after the 42-year-old and his colleagues climbed onto the roof of Santa Catalina Tomàs Church, to carry out repairs. He was reportedly walking on concrete beams, but stepped on a piece of plywood, which couldn’t hold his weight and he fell 20 metres onto the pews below. Witnesses who ran to help him said he was conscious after the fall and was trying to get up.

Critical injuries

One of the victim's arms was completely shattered in the fall and he had severe chest pains, but Emergency Services Personnel managed to stabilise him before transferring him to Son Espases Hospital, but he died in the operating room.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the accident and the Homicide Group plans to take statements from parish officials, witnesses and fellow volunteers. Palma firefighters have also checked the roof of the church.