Immigrant boat intercepted
A boat with five illegal immigrants onboard was intercepted by the Guardia Civil in Ses Salines early on Wednesday morning.
It was spotted just as it arrived in Majorca and Guardia Civil Officers are combing the area in search of others who may have been on the boat.
It's the first boat to arrive on the Balearic coast since the coronavirus pandemic began.
