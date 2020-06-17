News
A hot air balloon's eye view of Majorca
A hot air balloon ride over Majorca.
For the first time ever, a hot air balloon, piloted by the Ricardo Aracil, took off from Puerto Soller on Tuesday and flew across the island, landing at a finca near Inca.
Aracil is a World and European champion balloon pilot with over 31-years’ of experience.
The balloon took the skies just before 7am, catching a number of early risers in the port by surprise, and glided across the clear blue skies for over an hour-and-a-half at an average height of between 1,500 and 2,000 metres and a speed of 25 kilometres per hour.
The view from the basket was breathtaking as he flew over Soller, Palma, Cabrera, Banyalbufar, Andratx and then Dragonera before finally touching down near Inca.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.