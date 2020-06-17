A hot air balloon ride over Majorca. 17-06-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

For the first time ever, a hot air balloon, piloted by the Ricardo Aracil, took off from Puerto Soller on Tuesday and flew across the island, landing at a finca near Inca.

Aracil is a World and European champion balloon pilot with over 31-years’ of experience.

The balloon took the skies just before 7am, catching a number of early risers in the port by surprise, and glided across the clear blue skies for over an hour-and-a-half at an average height of between 1,500 and 2,000 metres and a speed of 25 kilometres per hour.

The view from the basket was breathtaking as he flew over Soller, Palma, Cabrera, Banyalbufar, Andratx and then Dragonera before finally touching down near Inca.