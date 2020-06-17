Norwegian resuming operations from the start of July. 17-06-2020 Norwegian - Europa Press

Shares:

Norwegian will be restarting 76 routes from the first of July, three of these being Palma routes. From that date there will be Oslo, Copenhagen and Stockholm connections with Alicante, Barcelona, Malaga and Palma, while the Oslo-Gran Canaria and Bergen-Alicante routes will also be restarting. Norwegian will have 84 flights per week between these five Spanish airports and the airports in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. For the Palma routes, there will be flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays to and from Oslo and Copenhagen and flights on Saturdays for Stockholm.

The airline will be adding twelve more planes, increasing its fleet from eight to twenty. In 2019, Norwegian had a 45.9% share of the Scandinavian-Spanish market and flew 4.47 million passengers. CEO Jacob Schram says that the airline's clients have expressed the wish for Norwegian to return to the skies and to fly to many more destinations than it has been in recent weeks - these have all been within Norway, using the eight planes. With the other twelve now available, "we want to compete and contribute to society's gradual return to normality".