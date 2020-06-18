Escorca lost 2 residents in 2019. 18-06-2020 Ultima Hora

Escorca is the only Balearic Municipality that lost residents in 2019, and Palma, Santa Eulària and Ibiza Town gained more people, according to the National Statistics Institute or INE.

25,962 people arrived in Palma and 17,102 left leaving a balance of 8,860 new residents in the capital which now has the fourth largest population Municipality in Spain after Madrid, Barcelona and Zaragoza.

Santa Eulària in Ibiza has the second largest population in the Balearic Islands with 1,249 inhabitants, followed by Ibiza Town with 1,118. Calvià, Manacor, Llucmajor, Sant Antoni and Alcúdia are next and Ciutadella is the town with the most people in Minorca.

Map created by epinternet

The least populated areas are Banyalbufar with 8, Mancor de la Vall with 13, Estellencs with 18 and Esporles with 19.

Majorca closed 2019 with a balance of 26,013 more inhabitants and 90% of them were foreigners.

The Balearic Islands recorded 87,034 additions and 61,021 losses in 2019.

Residential variations in Spain

Madrid gained the most residents in 2019 with 204,638 people arriving in Madrid from other Municipalities in Spain and from abroad and Barcelona is second ​​with 122,009 new residents.

This graph shows the balance of additions and cancellations of residents in the municipalities that acquired the most resident population in 2019:

By Autonomous Community, Catalonia is the territory that gained the most residents from other areas of Spain and abroad, once the residence allowances have been discounted.

The following graph shows the balance of residents by autonomous community: