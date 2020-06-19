La Liga - Spanish football - Real Mallorca
Real Mallorca throw it all away
Real Mallorca last night got off to a flying start in the 8th minute with a fine strike from Salva and went on to miss a few more chances to extend their lead in a fight for survival match but after holding on to the one goal lead until the dying minutes, Rodriguez smashed one home for Leganes dumping Mallorca back in the drop zone in minute 87.
It was a goal which could now make or break Real Mallorca's future in the top flight with Real Madrid and Athletic Club away from home yet to come, not to mention how the team's confidence will suffer.
Tough times ahead.
