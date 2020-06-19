Tourism
Sunday conference in Majorca of German tourism leaders
Iberostar has organised a conference in Playa de Palma on Sunday to analyse the tourism season with around one hundred representatives from the German tourism and travel industry. The hotel group has chartered a plane to bring these representatives to Majorca on Sunday, which is when Spain's borders reopen.
The conference will consider health measures as they apply to the tourism industry and their impact on countries which are supplier markets for Majorca's tourism - Germany being the largest supplier. The regional health minister, Patricia Gómez, has been invited in order to outline government measures.
The paralysis of business activity will naturally be a major topic for discussion, and there will be presentations of companies' strategies for the new normal and for the application of health protocols.
The airline industry will be represented by the CEO of Condor, Ralf Treckentrup. Following the collapse of Thomas Cook, Condor was rescued by a German government bridging loan of 380 million euros. The sale to the Polish airline LOT fell through when the scale of the coronavirus crisis started to become clear. The tourism industry in the Balearics considers Condor's survival to be vital.
Other representatives include those from the DER Touristik tour operator, the DRV travel association, and Lufthansa's travel agencies network.
