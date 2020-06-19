The King and Queen have had regular videoconferences during the state of alarm. 19-06-2020 Efe

King Felipe and Queen Letizia will visit the Balearics on Thursday next week as part of their tour of the Spanish regions that had been planned once mobility restrictions were lifted. The Balearics will be the second region on the tour, as the King and Queen will be going to the Canaries (Gran Canaria and Tenerife) on Monday.

In the Balearics they will meet political leaders and representatives of business and social groups to learn about the impact of coronavirus. Their visits are also intended to promote national tourism.

The Royal Household has yet to confirm whether the Royal Family will be having their traditional summer holiday in Majorca. This coincides with the Copa del Rey regatta in Palma, an event in which the King takes part. This year's regatta has been cancelled.