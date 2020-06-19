Royal family
King and Queen in the Balearics next Thursday
King Felipe and Queen Letizia will visit the Balearics on Thursday next week as part of their tour of the Spanish regions that had been planned once mobility restrictions were lifted. The Balearics will be the second region on the tour, as the King and Queen will be going to the Canaries (Gran Canaria and Tenerife) on Monday.
In the Balearics they will meet political leaders and representatives of business and social groups to learn about the impact of coronavirus. Their visits are also intended to promote national tourism.
The Royal Household has yet to confirm whether the Royal Family will be having their traditional summer holiday in Majorca. This coincides with the Copa del Rey regatta in Palma, an event in which the King takes part. This year's regatta has been cancelled.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.