Tourism
Tui UK preparing for July 11 Majorca holidays start date
Tui UK announced on Sunday that it will be resuming its operations with Spain and Greece from July 11. The tour operator, citing discussions with the UK government, is confident that the UK's quarantine requirement will have been lifted by then.
The commercial director, Richard Sofer, said that there is "absolute confidence" in this date, with flights from UK airports being arranged for eight destinations. Majorca and Ibiza are two of these; Tenerife and Lanzarote are the other two in Spain. Flights to Greece will be to Corfu, Crete, Kos and Rhodes.
Initially, the flights will be from Birmingham, Gatwick and Manchester. By the end of July, Tui UK expects to be going to twenty destinations.
