Mountain shelters closed until September 1. 22-12-2015 Aina Ginard

Shares:

All twelve mountain shelters managed by Ibanat as well as 8 that are the responsibility of the Consell de Mallorca will be closed until September.

The refuges were initially shut for 15 days when the State of Emergency was declared but eventually they were forced to close altogether.

Both Ibanat and the Consell de Mallorca have confirmed that they will reopen on September 1 "or whenever the health situation allows it," and all money paid for reservations that are cancelled will be refunded.

Reservations can be made for September and if they cannot be honoured for any reason, all fees will be returned.

400,000 euros is being spent on improvements at the Muleta, Tossals Verds and Son Amer shelters, which are part of the Consell’s network, to improve energy efficiency, encouraging savings and to make them more comfortable for guests.

24,373 people stayed at the Consell’s mountain refuges between January and September last year, compared to 23,011 in 2018, a 5.9% increase in guests.

The Son Amer in Escorca was the busiest shelter during the first nine months of 2019 with 5,347 hikers visiting; next was Pont Romà with 5,112, followed by Tossals Verds with 4,505; Can Boi with 4,402; Muleta with 3,994 and finally the Coma d’en Vidal shelter with 274 guests between January and September last year.