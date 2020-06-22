Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Monday temperatures are on the rise with the high in Campos 31.3ºC. Temperatures will continue to go up this week.
Maximum Temperatures
Campos, Can Sion................... 31.3 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem............................... 31.0 degrees Centigrade
Porreres................................... 31.0 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university........................31.0degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor.................................. 30.6 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella.................11.8degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 15.0 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion.................. 15.2 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana........ 15.7 degrees Centigrade
Andratx.................................... 15.9 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 62 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 53 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 40 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant ................................ 35 (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 30 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 87 (km/h)
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 60 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 57 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 50 (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 37 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Sant Antoni of portmany.....................................0.1 (mm)
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.