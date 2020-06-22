Today's temperatures in the Balearic Islands. 22-06-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Shares:

On Monday temperatures are on the rise with the high in Campos 31.3ºC. Temperatures will continue to go up this week.

Maximum Temperatures

Campos, Can Sion................... 31.3 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem............................... 31.0 degrees Centigrade

Porreres................................... 31.0 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university........................31.0degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor.................................. 30.6 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella.................11.8degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 15.0 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion.................. 15.2 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana........ 15.7 degrees Centigrade

Andratx.................................... 15.9 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 62 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon................................................ 53 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 40 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant ................................ 35 (km/h)

Palma, Airport................................................... 30 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 87 (km/h)

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 60 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 57 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 50 (km/h)

Palma, Airport................................................... 37 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Sant Antoni of portmany.....................................0.1 (mm)