Passengers arrive at Palma airport. 23-06-2020 ENRIQUE CALVO

Shares:

Britons could soon be sunning themselves on Majorcan beaches as the British government prepares to scrap the two week quarantine, according to British press reports this morning.

The Times said in this morning's edition: "ministers are preparing to relax the UK’s two-week quarantine rules to save summer holidays abroad."

The report goes on to say that the government has drawn up a list of 10 countries which have lower coronavirus rates than Britain, including Spain and France, and which are considered safe holiday destinations. British tour firms are planning to restart their summer holiday campaign in early July.