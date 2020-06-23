Heritage
Heritage association criticises Juniper Serra statue vandalism
The Arca heritage association has criticised the vandalism of the Juniper Serra statue in Palma and has welcomed the swift action in removing the graffiti.
Arca said on Tuesday that the statue forms part of history and is of a person who is relevant to Majorca and who has been recognised internationally, especially in the US.
The association maintains that past events cannot be revised according to current ideology and arguments without contextualising these and having objective reasons for analysing the facts. Historical facts, Arca argues, "are not black and white" as they are on "a scale of greys". The association suggests that from certain points of view "no monument or emblematic building would pass a test of human rights".
Knowing about heritage, Arca explains, is a means of a deeper understanding of the past and of drawing lessons so that certain errors aren't repeated. To erase the imprints of heritage by "deliberately concealing these from future generations" is "to ignore historical memory" and the wealth of information that elements of heritage transmit to society. The association thus rejects attempts to impose "supposedly emancipatory ideologies". Only from "civilisation, consensus and dialogue" will progress be made towards "a cultured society that is free of prejudice".
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.