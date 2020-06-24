Bellver Forest, Palma. 22-06-2020 Humphrey Carter

It’s sunshine all the way in Palma today with a high of 32 degrees, a warm southerly breeze and a low of 18.

Andratx is gorgeous too with a top temperature of 29, a light wind and a low of 18 degrees.

It’s 30 degrees in Ses Salines with lots of sunshine, an easterly wind and a low of 17.

Muro is hot, sunny and slightly windy with a high of 32 degrees and a low of 17. Here’s a peak at the weather from our webcam on the beach.

Enjoy sunshine all day long at Alcudia beach which has just been awarded the first ‘safe beaches’ seal in the country. It’s the perfect day for a swim, it’s 29 degrees with an easterly breeze and an overnight low of 19.

And it’s hot one in Deya with plenty of sunshine, a high of 30 degrees and a low of 18.