Temporary halt to Cala Ratjada promenade work
The Costas Authority has temporarily halted work being carried out on the promenade in Cala Ratjada. Damaged by Storm Gloria in January, the work has been denounced by environmentalists GOB, who maintain that Capdepera town hall has arranged for a "genuine reconstruction of the whole promenade wall" and not just a repair. This, GOB say, is in breach of the Coasts Law.
Mayor Rafel Fernández says that the Costas asked the town hall to suspend work until Thursday. He adds that the town hall believes that the Coasts Law is being respected. GOB argue that as there is complete reconstruction of the wall, "the work should be adapted to Capdepera urban planning regulations and provisions of the Coasts Law".
The environmentalists' view is that a repair to a small section of the wall has been used as an excuse to carry out work on some 500 metres of wall, "much of which is in the public maritime domain". As such, subsidiary regulations do not permit any type of new work in the public domain.
