Son Sant Joan Airport, Palma. archive photo. 24-06-2020 Ultima Hora

The British Government is about to green light flights to 10 European countries, including Spain.

There’s been a general easing of restrictions in the UK and the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson confirmed on Tuesday that UK hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions can reopen from July 4.

Air corridors are expected to be confirmed with France, Spain, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Germany and Belgium at the beginning of next week.

Spain had threatened to quarantine UK tourists for 14 days when they arrived at airports all over the country, but Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya says the Spanish Government has had a change of heart.

“We will allow British visitors to enter Spain just like the rest of the EU,” she confirmed.