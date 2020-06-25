Culture
Another festival falls foul of Covid-19
The Fishermen's Guilds of the ports of Alcúdia, Palma, Pollensa and Sóller have agreed not to celebrate the feast of their patron, Sant Pere, this year to stop crowds from gathering and prevent a second wave of coronavirus.
The Sardine Festival, or feast of the sea as it’s also known, usually takes place on June 29 and the celebrations include processions, street parties, great food, and lots of live music.
An image of the patron saint is boarded onto a boat and ferried across the bay of Alcudia before the day ends with a massive fireworks display when the clock strikes midnight.
