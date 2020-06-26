Tourism
New commercial starring Rafa Nadal
Champion tennis player, Rafa Nadal has been chosen to front a special advertising campaign about Majorca.
The commercial will promote the Island and highlight all the great things it has to offer in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rafa's new tv advert will be unveiled to the main broadcasting markets by the President of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera on Friday.
The project has been developed through the Majorca Tourism Foundation in conjunction with the Palma City Council, Fundació Palma 365.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.