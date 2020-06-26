Rafa Nadal 26-06-2020 Ultima Hora

Champion tennis player, Rafa Nadal has been chosen to front a special advertising campaign about Majorca.

The commercial will promote the Island and highlight all the great things it has to offer in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rafa's new tv advert will be unveiled to the main broadcasting markets by the President of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera on Friday.

The project has been developed through the Majorca Tourism Foundation in conjunction with the Palma City Council, Fundació Palma 365.