It’s partly sunny, partly clouy in Palma today with a high of 31 degrees, a light southerly wind and a low of 18.

Andratx starts off misty but the sun will be out by lunchtime and it’ll be 29 degrees with a low of 19.

It’s a beautiful sunny Sunday in Llucmajor with a high of 31 degrees, a low of 20 and a nice warm breeze.

Son Servera is 29 with lots of sunshine, a light wind and a low of 19 degrees.

It’s a scorcher in Soller with a top temperature of 32 degrees, a low of 17 and almost no wind at all. Here’s a peak at the weather from our webcam in Puerto Soller.