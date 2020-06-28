Katja Wöhr with olive leaves. 28-06-2020

Katja Wöhr originally hails from Switzerland but she seems to prefer the landscape in Majorca and all the exciting opportunities it has to offer.

She first arrived on the island in 2003 and began producing Flor de Sal on the salt flats near Es Trenc. However, despite the product’s great success with local foreign residents and chefs, she admits that she tried to target the organic market a bit too early here on the island.

“I don’t think the market was as strong as we would have liked and, on the whole, people didn’t seem to get what we were trying to do,” she told the Bulletin last week.

However, she persevered and, once well established, sold the company. After a short spell with an organic stall in Santa Catalonia market, she headed off to work for the world famous gastro concept restaurant/cookery school and gourmet retailer Mimo in San Sebastian, which also offers tapas and pincho tours of one of the gastronomic capitals of the world.

Mimo wanted Katja to set up and front a shop at a five-star hotel in Majorca but she was not convinced. “I didn’t think it was the right location and there was not the footfall. I knew I was going to get highly frustrated with a handful of clients every day. They may well have been spending lots of money, but if I’m open eight hours a day, I want to be working throughout. The satisfaction was not there.”

Katja, with her English business partner Kate, who is an energy healer and “makes all the decisions”, is now producing Majorcan tea - a new and exclusive product which sits perfectly with her business plan: ‘Breathing new life into the remains of the olive tree by creating unique olive leaf tea blends and spice mixes. 100% local. 100% organic. Zero Waste.’ Her company Dos Alquemistas is a new concept of natural-waste-efficient culinary manufacture, born and raised on the island at Son Moragues, a beautiful organic olive grove set in the Tramuntana Mountains.

The protagonist is the olive leaf, also known as the symbol of heavenly power. Ancient cultures knew for centuries what now is being discovered by scientists: infusions made of olive leaf have extraordinary health benefits. The phenol Oleuropein is one of the main active compounds found in the olive leaf, which is responsible for its healthfulness. Olive leaves are best known to lower blood pressure, but the latest studies reveal that they also act as an antioxidant, strengthen the immune system and combat viruses and unwelcome bacteria.

“What we use are the leaves which are cast aside when the trees are pruned. Normally they are used to feed the sheep, but they don’t seem too keen on them, so what we do is use them to make our tea. We have two harvests per year, the first in the spring and second from mid-August to mid-September. The leaves are dehydrated in an almond shell-fuel oven and then dried using oil electricity. The whole process is 100 per cent organic and the end product does not only offer a wide range of health benefits, it is also a power drink. We’re now working on producing two new products. One will be a cold drink and the other a sports drink for cyclists, for example.

“We also produce an olive leaf powder which can be used for super smoothies and use plenty of other local products in our teas, such as essential oils produced by Joan of Najuana in Sant Joan, local lemon and orange zest, wild plants and their blossoms. Our Olive Latte is the novel Mediterranean answer to the Japanese Matcha Latte. It is deliciously invigorating and a health boost. We enhance the natural bitter flavor of the pulverised olive leaves with pure cacao, coconut flower sugar, cinnamon, cardamon and our autochthonous spicy paprika “Covent”. Like contemporary alchemists we mix one-of-a-kind blends from what once was wastage. More than just creating empowering drinks that celebrate 900-year old trees, we’re also fuelling the circular economy. From using wild-sourced ingredients to our planet-friendly packaging, our commitment to environmental sustainability is something we take very seriously.

“Sadly, we launched our ‘super food’ products just a few weeks before lockdown, so the past few months have been spent experimenting with other new products and recipes, such as an almond milk, and planning a series of events, which will begin in the middle to end of next month, as well as expanding our export markets.

“Now we’ve got the official organic logo on all of our packaging, we’re looking forward to a good domestic and international market once we get working again. We’ve already got a foothold in the United Kingdom, Germany and even Canada, so the future is looking bright and exciting. We’ll also soon be on sale at San Magin in Valldemossa, where we’ll also be opening up a food lab with a cookery school and show cooking.

“Here on the island, with Kate, we’re going to be holding tea sampling and energy healing rituals while doing our best to educate people about the huge health benefits of olive leaf tea, a unique product. The idea of the tea ceremonies is to create a natural space to encourage the connection with the land, the sea, the air and to ourselves and our dreams.

“Through the use of the ritual we slow down time and connect to the universal energy which can clear negative and old belief systems. We will guide you through this beautiful olive leaf tea ceremony over the course of two hours and we hope to connect you to the elements of Majorca and to your sense of connection to yourself and other,” Katja explained.

For further information, visit www.dosalquemistas.com or join them on Instagram.