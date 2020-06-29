Today's temperatures in the Balearic Islands. 29-06-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Monday the highest temperature registered was in Llucmajor with 31.8ºC.

29/06 11:48 #AEMET adelanta #FMA por temp. max en Baleares. Activos PASADO MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:48 Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/fF6kjlsrkJ https://t.co/xVAGq8cB8M — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 29, 2020

Maximum Temperatures

Llucmajor.................................. 31.7 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 31.5 degrees Centigrade

Porreres................................... 31.2 degrees Centigrade

Santa Maria del Camí.............. 30.8 degrees Centigrade

Calvia, Es Capdellà.................. 30.6 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella................13.3 degrees Centigrade

Andratx..................................... 16.4 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 17.3 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 17.4 degrees Centigrade

Calvia, Es Capdellà.................. 18.1 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 23 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 16 (km/h)

Es Mercadal .................................................... 16 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 13 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 13 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 30 (km/h)

Formentera....................................................... 24 (km/h)

Ibiza, Airport..................................................... 24 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 23 (km/h)

Sa Pobla........................................................... 22 (km/h)