Today's temperatures

Today's temperatures in the Balearic Islands.

29-06-2020Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Monday the highest temperature registered was in Llucmajor with 31.8ºC.

Maximum Temperatures
Llucmajor.................................. 31.7 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 31.5 degrees Centigrade
Porreres................................... 31.2 degrees Centigrade
Santa Maria del Camí.............. 30.8 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdellà.................. 30.6 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................13.3 degrees Centigrade
Andratx..................................... 16.4 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 17.3 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 17.4 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdellà.................. 18.1 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 23 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 16 (km/h)
Es Mercadal .................................................... 16 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 13 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 13 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 30 (km/h)
Formentera....................................................... 24 (km/h)
Ibiza, Airport..................................................... 24 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 23 (km/h)
Sa Pobla........................................................... 22 (km/h)

