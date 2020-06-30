Playa de Es Geperut, Sant Elm, Majorca 29-06-2020 Cati Cladera

Shares:

It’s a scorcher in Palma with highs of 34 degrees, a light wind and an overnight low of 19.

Calvia is hot too with a top temperature of 32 degrees, a warm southerly breeze and a low of 18.

Llucmajor is 34 degrees and sunny with a strong southeasterly wind and a low of 20.

It’s 30 degrees in Alcudia with plenty of sunshine, a strong easterly breeze and a low of 19.

It’s 34 degrees and a gorgeous sunny day in Soller with almost no wind at all and a low of 18. Here’s a peak at the weather from our webcam in the port.