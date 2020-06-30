Emergencies at the Mateu Orfila Hospital. 30-06-2020

A 79-year-old Minorcan woman has tested positive for coronavirus. Her case is the first that is local to the island since May 7. Other cases have been "imported", these being the two couples who recently returned to the island from Bolivia and the US.

The woman had gone to emergencies at the Mateu Orfila Hospital because of an eye problem. Before being treated, she was tested and found to be positive. Her condition has not required her admission to hospital; she is being monitored at home by a primary care team.

The health service says that the woman had no contact with either of the two couples and that she hadn't left the island on a trip. Her case is therefore local to Minorca. Tests on her contacts have been negative.