News
Divine intervention
The Bishop of Mallorca, Sebastià Taltavull, and the Councillor for Social Justice, Sonia Vivas, had a “long and fruitful” meeting on Monday to talk about the attacks on Junípero Serra statues, according to the Bishopric.
"We have delved positively into the role of both Institutions to create a common space for dialogue and constructive understanding, from seemingly diverse opinions, but with the same goal; to reduce and eliminate the level of tension and violence,” said the Bishopric. "Instead of destroying images, let's dedicate ourselves to rebuilding people.”
Two statues of the Majorcan missionary were destroyed and another has been removed in California and just over a week ago, graffiti was daubed on the Junípero Serra statue in Plaça de Sant Francesc in Palma and a plastic bag was put over the head of the statue in his home town of Petra.
Previously, Sonia Vivas had called for the removal of the Junípero Serra statue in Palma.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.