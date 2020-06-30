Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Tuesday temperatures are high and tomorrow there are expected to go up even further up to 34ºC.
Hoy #martes seguimos con altas temperaturas en Baleares con máximas entre 30 y 36 ºC. Las más altas, se darán en el interior y oeste de Mallorca.— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 30, 2020
⚠️Mañana #miércoles subirán más y se superarán los 34 ºC en las islas pequeñas y los 36 ºC en varias zonas de Mallorca. #FMA pic.twitter.com/Ln8Pcn8XRB
Maximum Temperatures
Palma, university...................... 32.1 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor.................................. 31.4 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 30.6 degrees Centigrade
Santa Maria del Camí.............. 30.6 degrees Centigrade
Porreres................................... 30.6 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................12.6 degrees Centigrade
Andratx..................................... 15.4 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 16.9 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 17.2 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdellà.................. 17.4 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 20 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 18 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 18 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 18 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 17 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Formentera....................................................... 29 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 26 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 26 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 24 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 24 (km/h)
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.