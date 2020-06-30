Today's temperatures

Today's temperatures on the Balearic Islands.

30-06-2020Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Tuesday temperatures are high and tomorrow there are expected to go up even further up to 34ºC.

Maximum Temperatures
Palma, university...................... 32.1 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor.................................. 31.4 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 30.6 degrees Centigrade
Santa Maria del Camí.............. 30.6 degrees Centigrade
Porreres................................... 30.6 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................12.6 degrees Centigrade
Andratx..................................... 15.4 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 16.9 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 17.2 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdellà.................. 17.4 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 20 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 18 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 18 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 18 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 17 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)
Formentera....................................................... 29 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 26 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 26 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 24 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 24 (km/h)

