Today's temperatures on the Balearic Islands. 30-06-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Tuesday temperatures are high and tomorrow there are expected to go up even further up to 34ºC.

Hoy #martes seguimos con altas temperaturas en Baleares con máximas entre 30 y 36 ºC. Las más altas, se darán en el interior y oeste de Mallorca.



⚠️Mañana #miércoles subirán más y se superarán los 34 ºC en las islas pequeñas y los 36 ºC en varias zonas de Mallorca. #FMA pic.twitter.com/Ln8Pcn8XRB — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 30, 2020

Maximum Temperatures

Palma, university...................... 32.1 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor.................................. 31.4 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla.................................. 30.6 degrees Centigrade

Santa Maria del Camí.............. 30.6 degrees Centigrade

Porreres................................... 30.6 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella................12.6 degrees Centigrade

Andratx..................................... 15.4 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 16.9 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 17.2 degrees Centigrade

Calvia, Es Capdellà.................. 17.4 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 20 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 18 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 18 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 18 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 17 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Formentera....................................................... 29 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 26 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 26 (km/h)

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 24 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 24 (km/h)