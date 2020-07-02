Playa de Muro, Majorca. 01-05-2020 P. Pellicer/J. Socias

Shares:

It’s hot and sunny in Palma with a high of 32 degrees, a warm southerly wind and it’s another warm night with a low of 21.

Andratx is 31 degrees with plenty of sunshine and an overnight temperature of 20. Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Paguera.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Santanyi with a top temperature of 30 degrees, a moderate easterly wind and a low of 20.

The sun’s out in Pollensa and it’s 31 degrees with evening clouds, an easterly breeze and an overnight low of 21.

Valldemossa is slightly cooler at 29 but it’s sunny there too with a light wind and a low of 19 degrees.