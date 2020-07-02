News
Tago Mago up for sale
2020-07-02 00:10:02 Majorca-International By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Tagomago Island, Ibiza.
Tagomago goes on sale for 150 million euros
The private island of Tagomago, which is in Ibiza, has hung the 'for sale' sign for a total of 150 million euros. The sale announcement is published on the Vladi Private Islands portal.
Tagomago, 600,000 square meters, is located northeast of Ibiza.
The only mansion on the island has five double rooms and a 25-square-meter pool.
In addition, the island is accessed by boat or helicopter.
