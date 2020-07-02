17 immigrants detained on arrival in Formentera. 28-06-2020

Two of the 17 immigrants who were arrested when they landed in Formentera aboard two pateras last Monday have tested positive for coronavirus.

All of the immigrants were given PCR tests at Can Misses Hospital, in Ibiza.

The detainees, including one minor, are being held at Vila National Police Station.

The Officers who arrested the immigrants have also been tested for Covid-19 as per protocol.