Health
2 immigrants test positive for Covid-19
Two of the 17 immigrants who were arrested when they landed in Formentera aboard two pateras last Monday have tested positive for coronavirus.
All of the immigrants were given PCR tests at Can Misses Hospital, in Ibiza.
The detainees, including one minor, are being held at Vila National Police Station.
The Officers who arrested the immigrants have also been tested for Covid-19 as per protocol.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.