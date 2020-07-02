Tropical nights in Palma. 17-07-2017 Xesca Serra

Sweltering overnight temperatures are nothing new in Majorca but we’ve had more than our fair share in Palma already this year, according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

Aemet Spokesperson, María José Guerrero, said on Thursday that around 10 tropical nights is normal at this time of year, but so far there’s been 16 in the Balearic Capital and one exceptionally hot night when the mercury didn't drop below 25º.

The first tropical night of 2020 was recorded on May 21 in Capdepera with an overnight low of 20.4º.

“There will be few changes in minimum temperatures until the early hours of Saturday morning when they’re expected to drop 2º-3º and it will be less humid too, which will make it a little more bearable.

Daytime temperatures are also expected to drop by 4º-6º on Friday with the mercury hovering around 28º-30ºC, which is about normal for the beginning of July.

Wednesday was the hottest day of the year so far with a high of 35.9º recorded in Binissalem.