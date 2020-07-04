Victory Festival Celebrations, Alcudia. 02-07-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

Shares:

The Sant Pere festivities have been a little watered down this year because of the coronavirus crisis, but residents of Alcudia made up for that when they celebrated the traditional Festa de la Mare Déu de la Victòria, or Victory Festival on Thursday which was adapted to the 'new normal' without losing any of its traditional essence.

As is traditional, the Eucharist was celebrated, the chameleon was blessed and distributed among the attendees and after a delicious paella cooked by the Obreria, Mayoress Bàrbara Rebassa led the Municipal Band playing Paquito Chocolatero and enjoyed a dance with her husband.

They danced on the esplanade in front of the oratory, so that people at the tables could see them and still maintain social distancing.

Suspension

At the end of the Eucharist, the Mayoress told revellers that signing the suspension order for the Revetla de la Victòria had been “one of the worst experiences” of her life.

There was a heavy police presence during the Victoria Festival and throughout the early hours between July 1 and July 2 to prevent any incidents.