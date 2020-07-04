Shares:

URGENTLY WANTED: Cook for British family in Establiments. Call 664-825081.

POTTER WANTS TO BUY or rent a ceramic kiln. Will collect. Tel. 0044-7786-392224; email epbeck@me.com

MALLORCACARHIRECOMPANY.COM Long term vehicle rental available from just 10 € per day. Call 627-294626.

GARDENER, POOL MAN, caretaker is looking for work. Experienced. 633-664033.

4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress .com

SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com

PRIVATE SALE: Lake Placid Complex, Puerto Alcudia. Community pool, secure parking, nice gardens. 85 m² ground floor duplex apartment overlooking Lake Menor. Lounge/ diner, kitchen, utility room, own enclosed garden, 2nd floor own shower room, toilet & washbasin, 2 double bedrooms, 1 en suite. Nice condition. Community fees 70 €/ month. Sunshine morning to dusk. 205,000 € No Offers. Tel. 0044-7951-924970. Email johnturrell41@gmail.com for photos.

TO LET: One bedroom apartment with terrace. Great location Portals Nous/ Puerto Portals. Newly renovated. Fully furnished. 700 € per month. Phone or WhatsApp 699-461251.

FOR SALE: Portals Nous, beach front apartment. Amazing sea views. 2 bedrooms. Direct sea access. Price 575,000 €. Portals020@gmail.com

FOR SALE: Portals Nous. Mediterranean style villa. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, large terraces and gardens, swimming pool, garage. Price 950,000 €. Portals020@gmail.com

FOR SALE: Illetas, apartment with fantastic sea views. 1 bedroom. 40 m² plus terrace. Price 225,000 €. Portals020@gmail.com

LEGAL BUILD with Tourist Licence/ Cedula in Costitx. 14,700 m² of land with great open- plan designed home and separate stone guest house. Mains electricity. Possibility to build swimming pool. 450,000 € Ref. 9443. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

COSTITX: Imposing three storey home overlooking the square. Currently five bedrooms, two bathrooms, patio and terrace with possibility of small pool. Great potential as a family home, bed and breakfast or similar. 296,000 €. Ref. 9447. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

POLLENSA: Fabulous mountain views. Peaceful location. Attractive finca of 3,300 m² with swimming pool. Lounge/ diner, large equipped kitchen with island unit and utility/ laundry room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms (one en suite). Front and lateral porches, lovely garden, fruit trees and pond. Central heating, double glazing, electricity and own well. Viewing recommended. 495,000 €. Ref. 9262. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contant Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.

WE ARE LOOKING FOR a long term rental for a family or couple, an apartment or a house in Sóller, Port Sóller, Biniaraix or Fornalutx. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

BEAUTIFUL STONE house with tourist license on the outskirts of Sóller, approx. 196 m² living area on a plot of 1,027 m², 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, central heating, air conditioning, pool, enchanting garden. 1,650,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

LUXURY LIFE. Exclusive duplex apartment, only 5 minutes walk to the centre of Sóller, approx. 211 m², ready to move in, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, under-floor heating, lift, community pool, garden, terrace. 1,245,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771

AN EXCEPTIONAL country property in a peaceful location, but not far from a most attractive village of Alaró.Ref. 67293-SB. Price 5,500,000 €. Tel. 971-007007; firstmallorca.com

APARTMENT with tourist licence. Approx. 55 m², 1 bedroom, bathroom, open plan kitchen, bright modern living room, air conditioning, spacious terrace, close to the beach. 197,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

LOVELY HOUSE just a few steps to the beach. Approx. 188 m², 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 kitchens allowing the house to be separated into apartments, garden and patio, central heating, an ideal investment! 600,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

.SUN, VIEWS AND PEACE Tranquil apartment in Sóller, approx. 117 m², 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, light flooded living room, air conditioning, heating, community garden and pool, terrace and parking. Ready to move in. 445,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

BESIDE THE SQUARE in a pedestrian street, a traditional house with a rental licence, approx. 259 m², with a terrace, 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, central heating. Ready to move in. 790,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

TYPICAL LARGE Townhouse in the centre of Sóller, ready to move in, lots of character, approx. 284 m², 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, central heating, courtyard garden, mountain views. 775,000 €. Tel. 626-480530; casasmallorca.com

IN A PEDESTRIAN STREET in Sóller, townhouse to renovate, approx. 192 m², 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, courtyard and roof terrace with nice views. 385,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

WE ARE SEARCHING FOR a village house to renovate, with terrace or garden and views to the south. Many thanks for your trust. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

QUALITY RENTAL HOMES available in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes, long term only. Call Nash Homes Portals Nous 971-675969 or see our website for current properties: www.nashhomesmallorca.com

NATIVE ENGLISH TEACHER available for English lessons, conversation and help with homework. Palma area. Call Lisa on 607-742136.

