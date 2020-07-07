Shares:

TO LET: One bedroom apartment with terrace. Great location Portals Nous/ Puerto Portals. Newly renovated. Fully furnished. 700 € per month. Phone or WhatsApp 699-461251.

MALLORCACARHIRECOMPANY.COM Long term vehicle rental available from just 10 € per day. Call 627-294626.

URGENTLY WANTED: Cook for British family in Establiments. Call 664-825081.

GARDENER, POOL MAN, caretaker is looking for work. Experienced. 633-664033.

UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress .com

PRIVATE SALE: Lake Placid Complex, Puerto Alcudia. Community pool, secure parking, nice gardens. 85 m² ground floor duplex apartment overlooking Lake Menor. Lounge/ diner, kitchen, utility room, own enclosed garden, 2nd floor own shower room, toilet & washbasin, 2 double bedrooms, 1 en suite. Nice condition. Community fees 70 €/ month. Sunshine morning to dusk. 205,000 € No Offers. Tel. 0044-7951-924970. Email johnturrell41@gmail.com for photos.

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

NATIVE ENGLISH TEACHER available for English lessons, conversation and help with homework. Palma area. Call Lisa on 607-742136.

FREE ONLINE ADVERT. Have you been having a clearout over the past few weeks and have items to sell? With every lineage advert placed you will receive the same advert published on our website on the same day free of charge. Call 971-788405 to place your advert.

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contant Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.