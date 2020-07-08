Shares:

It’s a hot one in Palma with a high of 31 degrees, lots of sunshine, a slight breeze and a low of 19.

Andratx is sunny and 30 degrees with a light southerly wind and a low of 18.

It’s sunny but blustery in Ses Salines with a top temperature of 30 degrees falling to 18 after dark.

Pollensa is gorgeous with sunshine all day long, a high of 31 and an overnight low of 20 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam in beautiful Porticolom.

And it’s hotting up in Soller, the mercury is hovering around 32 degrees today with almost no wind and a low of 17.