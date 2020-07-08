Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s a hot one in Palma with a high of 31 degrees, lots of sunshine, a slight breeze and a low of 19.
Andratx is sunny and 30 degrees with a light southerly wind and a low of 18.
It’s sunny but blustery in Ses Salines with a top temperature of 30 degrees falling to 18 after dark.
Pollensa is gorgeous with sunshine all day long, a high of 31 and an overnight low of 20 degrees.
Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam in beautiful Porticolom.
And it’s hotting up in Soller, the mercury is hovering around 32 degrees today with almost no wind and a low of 17.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.