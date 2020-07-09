Crime
Woman claims murder was self-defence
The woman arrested for allegedly killing her partner in Manacor reportedly told the arresting Officers that she acted in self-defence.
Homicide Officers, Judicial and Scientific Police from Manacor Police Station have taken over the investigation and are considering the possibility that the murder was the result of a jealous row between the couple.
Police received several calls on Wednesday night reporting that a man was lying on the floor of a building on Carrer de Sant Joan Baptista de la Salle in Manacor.
The victim had two stab wounds in his back and 061 Emergency Personnel have confirmed that one of them struck his heart and killed him.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.