Accused claims murder was self-defence. 09-07-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

The woman arrested for allegedly killing her partner in Manacor reportedly told the arresting Officers that she acted in self-defence.

Homicide Officers, Judicial and Scientific Police from Manacor Police Station have taken over the investigation and are considering the possibility that the murder was the result of a jealous row between the couple.

Police received several calls on Wednesday night reporting that a man was lying on the floor of a building on Carrer de Sant Joan Baptista de la Salle in Manacor.

The victim had two stab wounds in his back and 061 Emergency Personnel have confirmed that one of them struck his heart and killed him.