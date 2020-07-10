Crime
Murder Latest
The woman who allegedly murdered her husband in Manacor on Wednesday has been named as Daniela Cordona.
According to the autopsy report, Óscar Armando was stabbed four times during a heated argument with his wife on Wednesday at around 2230. At one point he managed to get away, but collapsed on the third floor of the building in Calle Sant Joan Baptista de la Salle, in Manacor.
Neighbours alerted the National Police when they heard the commotion and Officers were deployed to the scene.
They found Óscar Armando in cardiorespiratory arrest and bleeding profusely, but attempts to resuscitate him failed and he died at the scene.
061 Emergency Personnel have confirmed that the victim was killed by a stab in the heart.
Daniela Cardona allegedly told the arresting Officers that she had acted in self-defence.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.