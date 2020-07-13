José Luis Ábalos, Minister of Transport, Mobility & Urban Agenda in Madrid. 12-07-2020 EFE/Juanjo Martín

The Government will not lose sight of its responsibility in the face of the Health situation in Lleida, but ruled out declaring a new State of Emergency, according to José Luis Ábalos, Minister of Transport, Mobility & Urban Agenda.

Minister Ábalos pointed out that the Autonomous Communities have been in charge of the management of coronavirus outbreaks since the end of lockdown.

On Sunday a judge in Lleida agreed not to ratify the Generalitat’s decision to prohibit all exit and entry to Lleida.

Alba Vergés, Minister of Health in the Generalitat, said the Government will look for "a legal way" to apply containment measures after the resurgence of coronavirus in the region of Segrià, in Lleida.

Minister Ábalos insisted that the Executive "is closely following the evolution of the outbreaks in Lleida and Catalonia and confirmed that the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez met with the Coronavirus Monitoring Committee in the early hours of Monday morning.

He also stressed that "it is only now that we can see the legal power of the State of Emergency and its successive extensions,” which enabled the Government to control mobility in the territory and to confine territories.

"We will wait and see if the situation can be controlled,” said Ábalos.