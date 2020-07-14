Natalya Wright wearing a bikini from prettylittlething.com. 12-07-2020 Instagram

Natalya Wright is making the most of the sunshine in Majorca while she’s on holiday with sister Jess.

The 19-year-old beauty uploaded a whole bunch of stunning photos to Instagram that show off her fabulous figure and newly tanned limbs.

For one photo she donned a super hot, red and white striped bikini from prettylittlething.com and scrunched her hair up into a casual top knot.

In another she's posing on a boat near Andratx in a creamy-lemon printed swimsuit by House of CB, with her hair loose and the caption 'Sundaze at sea..'

Natalya never appeared in ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ but was clearly destined for fame, she was snapped up by Select Model Management when she was just 16.

She has nearly 300,000 followers on Instagram and these fabulous photos from her holiday in Majorca will go down a storm.