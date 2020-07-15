Advertisements
KIND, COMPASSIONATE English lady offers care/ companionship in exchange for accommodation. Tel. 695-098696.
MALLORCACARHIRECOMPANY.COM Long term vehicle rental available from just 10 € per day. Call 627-294626.
GARDENER, POOL MAN, caretaker is looking for work. Experienced. 633-664033.
PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.
REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress .com
AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.
CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com
FREE ONLINE ADVERT. Have you been having a clearout over the past few weeks and have items to sell? With every lineage advert placed you will receive the same advert published on our website on the same day free of charge. Call 971-788405 to place your advert.
NATIVE ENGLISH TEACHER available for English lessons, conversation and help with homework. Palma area. Call Lisa on 607-742136.
DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contant Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.
