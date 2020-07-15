Stormy weather in Majorca on Tuesday night. 14-07-2020 Caroline Fuller

After several days of hot, humid weather the skies opened on Tuesday night bringing torrential rain, thunder and lightning to much of Majorca.

The weather is forecast to be unsettled for the rest of the week with a mixture of sunshine, clouds and scattered showers.

Temperatures will hover between 29 and 31 degrees.