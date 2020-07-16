Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 29 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with afternoon showers, a moderate southerly wind and a low of 18.
Andratx is also 29 and sunny with cloudy intervals, a light wind and a low of 17 degrees.
It’s 29 and overcast in Llucmajor with very strong southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.
Muro is wet and windy today with a high of 28 degrees dropping to 18 after dark.
And it’s 30 degrees in Soller with sun in the morning, rain in the afternoon and a low of 18. Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam in the port.
