KIND, COMPASSIONATE English lady offers care/ companionship in exchange for accommodation. Tel. 695-098696.

MALLORCACARHIRECOMPANY.COM Long term vehicle rental available from just 10 € per day. Call 627-294626.

GARDENER, POOL MAN, caretaker is looking for work. Experienced. 633-664033.

PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.

DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contant Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress .com

PRIVATE SALE: Lake Placid Complex, Puerto Alcudia. Community pool, secure parking, nice gardens. 85 m² ground floor duplex apartment overlooking Lake Menor. Lounge/ diner, kitchen, utility room, own enclosed garden, 2nd floor own shower room, toilet & washbasin, 2 double bedrooms, 1 en suite. Nice condition. Community fees 70 €/ month. Sunshine morning to dusk. 205,000 € No Offers. Tel. 0044-7951-924970. Email johnturrell41@gmail.com for photos.

CHARMING FINCA with Cédula in tranquil area of Costitx. 80 m² home tastefully renovated throughout, new installations, flooring, double glazed windows, two woodburners. Sitting room with fantastic dining kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom. Porch, roof terrace pool. 285,000 € negotiable. Ref. 9399. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

CONSELL: Small finca of 1,700 m² with excellent access to the motorway. Two bedroomed home with annexed garage/ storage. 170,000 €. Ref. 9440. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

COSTITX: Imposing three storey home overlooking the square. Currently five bedrooms, two bathrooms, patio and terrace with possibility of small pool. Great potential as a family home, bed and breakfast or similar. 296,000 €. Ref. 9447. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

NATIVE ENGLISH TEACHER available for English lessons, conversation and help with homework. Palma area. Call Lisa on 607-742136.