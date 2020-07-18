Coronavirus
Five coronavirus cases in Formentera
On Saturday, the Balearic health ministry reported five positive cases of coronavirus in Formentera.
It is understood that the first person to have tested positive is a maintenance worker at a large hotel. All those affected have been isolated.
On Friday, there were thirteen new cases of coronavirus in the Balearics.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.