Coronavirus
Balearics seeking quarantine for travellers from "high risk areas"
Further to the earlier report about a Balearic government request for coronavirus controls for passengers arriving from parts of Spain with high infection rates, the government wants to go a step further and will now ask the national ministry of health to approve mandatory quarantine.
President Armengol is due to formalise this request in a letter to be sent to Prime Minister Sánchez. The quarantine would also apply to foreign travellers from "risk areas" with high infection rates.
Until quarantine is made obligatory, or if it is not, the government will want the health ministry to issue self-isolation recommendations. The government will also be raising the possibility of health controls being carried out at travel points of origin.
