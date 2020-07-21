Shares:

GARDENER, POOL MAN, caretaker is looking for work. Experienced. 633-664033.

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

KIND, COMPASSIONATE English lady offers care/ companionship in exchange for accommodation. Tel. 695-098696.

BUYING, SELLING or letting a property on the islands? Look out for our special property section on Saturdays. If you wish to include your advert in this section please call 971-788405.

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Also see our main advert for meeting times. English Helpline 634-368771.

DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contant Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.

AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.

FELIZ ANIMAL ANDRATX. Animal welfare concerns everybody. You could foster an animal or become a practical helper, or a member of our association for only 50 € a year. Don´t simply turn away if you see an animal that needs you. To help a defensless animal is a matter of honour and a sign of humanity. Tel. 676-366814 or contact us at www.feliz-animal.com

MALLORCACARHIRECOMPANY. COM Long term vehicle rental available from just 10 € per day. Call 627-294626.

UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.