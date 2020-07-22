Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s very hot and sunny in Palma today with a high of 36 degrees, a moderate easterly wind and a low of 22.
Calvia is 34 degrees and sunny with a strong wind and a low of 20 degrees.
The mercury will hit 36 degrees in Llucmajor but there will be a strong easterly wind to cool you down and a low of 21.
Muro is 35 and sunny with a moderate southeasterly wind and a low of 19 degrees.
Here’s a look at the weather a little further down the coast in Son Serra de Marina.
And it’s 31 degrees and sunny in Valldemossa with occasional clouds, a light
