Majorca. 08-06-2020 Ultima Hora

It’s very hot and sunny in Palma today with a high of 36 degrees, a moderate easterly wind and a low of 22.

Calvia is 34 degrees and sunny with a strong wind and a low of 20 degrees.

The mercury will hit 36 degrees in Llucmajor but there will be a strong easterly wind to cool you down and a low of 21.

Muro is 35 and sunny with a moderate southeasterly wind and a low of 19 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather a little further down the coast in Son Serra de Marina.

And it’s 31 degrees and sunny in Valldemossa with occasional clouds, a light