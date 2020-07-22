Health
Popular beach closed to avoid overcrowding
Palma City Council closed Cala Major beach at 1800 on Tuesday after capacity exceeded 90%.
In order to guarantee the minimum distance of 1.5 metres between people and avoid the risk of coronavirus infection a maximum of 1,250 people are allowed on the beach at Cala Major.
Palma City Council said that red signs were put up at the entrance to inform people that the beach was closed and Police Officers were deployed to the area to control access once the limit had been reached.
The beach capacity resolution was published in the BOIB on July 9 as part of the plan of exceptional measures of prevention, containment and coordination to face the health crisis caused by Covid-19.
