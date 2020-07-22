Patrícia Gómez, Health Minister. 22-07-2020 Cati Cladera

Four new coronavirus clusters have been confirmed in the Balearic Islands in the last week, according to the Minister of Health, Patricia Gómez, who insists that they are all "small and controlled”.

Two of the outbreaks are in Majorca, one in Minorca and one in a workplace in Formentera.

Minister Gómez, says the one in Formentera could affect 8 people and that during the weekend 100 PCR tests could be carried out.

At least 14 people have tested positive for Covid-19 as a result of the new outbreaks in the Balearic Islands