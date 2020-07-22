Health
4 Covid-19 clusters confirmed in the last week
Four new coronavirus clusters have been confirmed in the Balearic Islands in the last week, according to the Minister of Health, Patricia Gómez, who insists that they are all "small and controlled”.
Two of the outbreaks are in Majorca, one in Minorca and one in a workplace in Formentera.
Minister Gómez, says the one in Formentera could affect 8 people and that during the weekend 100 PCR tests could be carried out.
At least 14 people have tested positive for Covid-19 as a result of the new outbreaks in the Balearic Islands
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.